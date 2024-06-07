Qonce security officer wins brand-new car

Beacon Bay Ronnies Motors sales manager Shane Luck said they were delighted to know the car would go to someone who desperately needed it.
“It is so nice to have someone deserving have a vehicle. As Ronnies Motors Suzuki, we would like to express our congratulations to the winner,” he said.
Luck said the selection process had made the team both anxious and excited at the same time.
“We had to call him a few times and were getting nervous and when he finally answered, we were ecstatic.”
Eastern Cape Arena Holdings general manager Ryan Megaw congratulated Senga on his new car and thanked him for being a loyal Daily Dispatch reader.
“Over the years, many of the winners of this competition have been positively impacted by having a brand-new car, and as the Daily Dispatch we value being able to enrich the lives of our readers,” he said.
Megaw expressed gratitude to the Kempston Motor Group for being partners again and making this competition possible.
He also thanked Marais & Smith Chartered Accountants for auditing the results so professionally to ensure the integrity of the draw.
“This year, the competition proved to be very popular with the total number of entries increasing on last year — this is a testament to the enduring popularity of the Daily Dispatch and its loyal readership.”
Image: SINO MAJANGAZA
A Qonce security officer who won a new car in the Daily Dispatch’s Win-A-Car Competition says this will be the first time in his life that he has owned a brand-new vehicle.
Vuyile Senga, 50, received the life-changing news on Thursday after his name was chosen from the thousands of entries in the competition at the Dispatch’s offices in Beacon Bay.
For the security officer, a normal day became a day of celebration.
He was completing his rounds at Wasaa Gasses in West Bank when he heard the good news.
A thrilled Senga said the moment felt “so unreal” and was a dream come true.
The Dispatch, in partnership with East London’s Ronnies Motors, gave away a brand-new Suzuki S-Presso worth about R180,000.
“I was inside the plant and we are not permitted to use our cellphones, I had to quickly move back to our offices.
“When I saw the first missed calls, I remembered that I had entered the competition.”
Senga mentioned to answer the phone when it rang again and he was informed his name had been drawn from thousands of entries.
“I could not believe it.”
Senga said the new car would make it easier for him to travel with his family.
“I am very happy because my life is going to change. I will be able to commute and go where I want to go freely.”
He said the new chapter would mean having fewer mechanical issues.
“I will be moving away from being faced with frequent visits to the mechanic,” he said.
Senga said he had always wanted to buy a new car but could not afford it.
“This definitely came at a good time in winter. It will make it easier for me to travel to and from work, especially now that it’s cold,” he said.
