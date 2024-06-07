Success in the war on kidnapping
New technology and improved security cited, but some fear decline in incidents is a temporary lull
The Hawks say reported incidents of kidnapping and extortion cases are declining, thanks to a combination of hi-tech solutions, proactive security and police campaigns...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.