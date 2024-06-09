News

Family desperate for information on missing relative

Premium
By ANELISA GUSHA - 09 June 2024

The residents of Shushu Village have been frantically searching for nearly a week for Monwabisi Ntoyimbi, who vanished without a trace...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
Cyril Ramaphosa casts his #Elections2024 vote, says there is 'no doubt of ANC ...