A security guard was injured during a cash-in-transit robbery in Thulamahashe in Mpumalanga on Saturday afternoon.
The Hawks said at about 4.05pm, the Fidelity Security Services armoured vehicle, which was transporting money from retail outlets around Thulamahashe to the depot, was rammed by a silver Mercedes-Benz.
“The escort vehicle of Fidelity, a Toyota Hilux bakkie, was attacked by two VW Polos. They shot and injured the driver who was taken to hospital for medical treatment. Two of their rifles were taken,” Hawks spokesperson Capt Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said.
She said the two Polo vehicles followed the armoured vehicle and shot at it until it stopped.
“The suspects forced the driver and the crew out of the vehicle and pushed them into the bushes. The firearms of the crew were also taken.
“About 20 suspects, all wearing balaclavas, gloves and bulletproof vests and Zulu-speaking, attacked the armoured vehicle.”
The suspects blew up the armoured vehicle with explosives and an undisclosed amount of money was taken.
The community descended on the crime scene and looted the remainder of the money scattered about.
Anyone with information should contact W/O Albert de Lange on 071 481 2815. All information received will be treated with confidentiality.
“The Hawks are once more appealing to the public and urge them to refrain from contaminating the crime scene as it is dangerous because there might be some explosives which were not detonated during the blast,” Sekgotodi said.
TimesLIVE
Security guard injured during cash-in-transit robbery in Mpumalanga
Community members descended on the crime scene to scoop up the remaining cash after the robbery
Image: SAPS
A security guard was injured during a cash-in-transit robbery in Thulamahashe in Mpumalanga on Saturday afternoon.
The Hawks said at about 4.05pm, the Fidelity Security Services armoured vehicle, which was transporting money from retail outlets around Thulamahashe to the depot, was rammed by a silver Mercedes-Benz.
“The escort vehicle of Fidelity, a Toyota Hilux bakkie, was attacked by two VW Polos. They shot and injured the driver who was taken to hospital for medical treatment. Two of their rifles were taken,” Hawks spokesperson Capt Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said.
She said the two Polo vehicles followed the armoured vehicle and shot at it until it stopped.
“The suspects forced the driver and the crew out of the vehicle and pushed them into the bushes. The firearms of the crew were also taken.
“About 20 suspects, all wearing balaclavas, gloves and bulletproof vests and Zulu-speaking, attacked the armoured vehicle.”
The suspects blew up the armoured vehicle with explosives and an undisclosed amount of money was taken.
The community descended on the crime scene and looted the remainder of the money scattered about.
Anyone with information should contact W/O Albert de Lange on 071 481 2815. All information received will be treated with confidentiality.
“The Hawks are once more appealing to the public and urge them to refrain from contaminating the crime scene as it is dangerous because there might be some explosives which were not detonated during the blast,” Sekgotodi said.
TimesLIVE
BMW cash-in-transit gang caught by cops
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos