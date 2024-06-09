The death toll in the recent floods in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro has risen to 10.
Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said on Sunday severe storms and heavy rains had battered and caused extreme damage in many areas of the metro, particularly KwaNobuhle, Kariega, Walmer, Blue Horizon Bay and Kamesh.
She said four bodies were found in KwaNobuhle, one each in Kamesh, Kabega Park, Chatty and Walmer while Kariega reported two deaths.
“Today, the body of the 10th victim, a female who was reported missing in Kariega, was recovered this afternoon on the Swartkops River bank in Cuyler Street,” Naidu said.
She said the victim and a friend went missing when their car was washed away on June 1 in Kariega.
Naidu said the search for people not yet accounted for continues.
Tenth victim of Eastern Cape floods found
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
