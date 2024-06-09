Warner, Head lead Australia to big World Cup win over England

David Warner and Travis Head led Australia to a comfortable 36-run victory England in a clash of champions at the Twenty20 World Cup in Barbados on Saturday.

Australia were the first side to reach the 200 mark in this tournament, smashing their way to a total of 201-7 at Bridgetown's Kensington Oval to leave defending champions England facing a daunting run chase.

Warner blasted 39 from 16 balls, including four sixes and two fours, and Head contributed 34 off 18 as Australia advanced to 74-2 at the end of the power play.