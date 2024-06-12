Academic and activist Simamkele Dlakavu has denied posting inflammatory statements on social media calling for former president Jacob Zuma to be “killed”, saying her account was hacked.
Dlakavu dominated headlines in 2016 when she was one of four protesters who upstaged Zuma’s speech at the Electoral Commission of South Africa local government elections announcement, holding a placard with the words “Remember Khwezi”.
She was in the spotlight this week after a controversial tweet about Zuma was posted from her X account on June 7.
“The best thing you can do for me as a country is kill Jacob Zuma. He must die. Take him out now,” the tweet read.
Academic dismisses 'kill Jacob Zuma' posts, says account was hacked
Multimedia reporter
Image: Dr. Simamkele Dlakavu/x
Academic and activist Simamkele Dlakavu has denied posting inflammatory statements on social media calling for former president Jacob Zuma to be “killed”, saying her account was hacked.
Dlakavu dominated headlines in 2016 when she was one of four protesters who upstaged Zuma’s speech at the Electoral Commission of South Africa local government elections announcement, holding a placard with the words “Remember Khwezi”.
She was in the spotlight this week after a controversial tweet about Zuma was posted from her X account on June 7.
“The best thing you can do for me as a country is kill Jacob Zuma. He must die. Take him out now,” the tweet read.
Zuma targeted IEC after failing to deliver two-thirds majority and wanted to play victim again — analyst
Dlakavu expressed her distress over the incident, saying her account was hacked.
“My social media accounts were hacked and harmful words against [former] president Zuma were expressed. We've now successfully accessed, protected the accounts and deleted the tweets. This experience has had a significant affect on me and I need privacy during this time,” she said.
Dlakavu said she was working with authorities to investigate and identify the perpetrators of the cyber attack.
“Given the present political climate, such sentiments are concerning. We are collaborating with authorities to investigate and identify the perpetrators. It is unfortunate that this occurred during mental health awareness month, a time dedicated to recognising and addressing the affect of mental health issues. Malicious intents such as these risk many lives.”
Image: Screenshot
Dlakavu is known for her activism and public stance on social issues.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos