Cycling to make quality education accessible
Trio on epic journey from Qonce to Durban to raise funds to help disadvantaged Dale pupils
Not even the wintry weather could stop a Dale College trio from cycling to raise money for the Andy Andrews Financial Assistance Fund to help disadvantaged pupils afford school fees. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.