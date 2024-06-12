The Mpumalanga high court on Wednesday convicted and sentenced Khulekani Mpendulo Maziya to life imprisonment for the murder of his girlfriend whose remains were found in a shallow grave at his home in 2022.
Maziya, 26, and Confidence Nomfundo Mabuye, 15, were staying together in Masoyi.
Mabuye’s mother reported her daughter missing on December 25 2021.
“During the police investigations, the accused was visited on three occasions where he would flee when he noticed the police vehicles,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said.
On August 14 2022, boys playing football found human bones next to the house of the accused. The deceased's body was retrieved in a shallow grave with some bones missing and the accused was arrested.
In court, he denied the allegations levelled against him.
“The state relied purely on circumstantial evidence. State advocate Zwelethu Mata led evidence of the deceased’s mother who testified about the relationship her daughter had with the accused which she disapproved of,” Nyuswa said.
Mabuye’s aunt testified she last saw her before Christmas Day going to Maziya's home.
Mabuye’s friend testified that Maziya arrived while they were sitting in a tavern and assaulted Mabuye before dragging her out of the tavern. The friend testified she never saw the deceased again.
DNA evidence confirmed the bones found in Maziya's yard were Mabuye's and Maziya was found guilty.
Maziya, from Eswatini, was also sentenced to five years for defeating the ends of justice.
TimesLIVE
Life in jail for man whose 15-year-old 'missing' girlfriend's remains were found buried next to his house
Image: NPA Communications.
