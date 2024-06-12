Police spokesperson Capt Neldah Sekgobela said the nanny went out to buy food.
Mother devastated after two children 'left unattended by nanny' burn to death in Wattville shack fire
The mom is seeking help to bury her children
Image: 123RF/Lukas Gojda/ File photo
A mother of two children who burnt to death after allegedly being left unattended in a shack by their nanny is struggling to come to terms with their deaths.
“I can't believe it, even now. God has taken from me,” Maria Tembe said as she broke down in tears.
Mira Tembe, 4, and her brother Armando, 3, were burnt in the shack in Tamboville in Wattville, Ekurhuleni, at about 4pm on Sunday after their nanny allegedly left them alone in the locked shack.
The fire occurred barely an hour after Tembe left her children in the nanny's care. According to police, Tembe left her two children with their nanny on Sunday at about 3.10pm.
Boy’s heroic efforts to save siblings from fire in vain
