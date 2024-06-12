News

Relatives of Tsolo victims gunned down in Cape Town

Family living in fear after four latest murders bring the number killed to 10

By LULAMILE FENI - 12 June 2024

Four relatives with their roots in the Eastern Cape were gunned down in Cape Town on Sunday while meeting to make arrangements to attend the funerals of six family members who had been shot dead in the Tsolo area just more than a week ago...

