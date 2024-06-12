Nine-year-old Bathu Shoes has been named the most admired South African brand at the 14th annual Brand Africa 100.
FNB was named the most admired financial services South African brand, MTN is the most admired pan-African South African brand and DStv is the most admired media brand in South Africa.
The Kruger National Park, Soweto and Cape Town are among the 30 places, campaigns, events and people that have shaped South Africa’s brand in the past 30 years. Nike ranks as the most admired brand overall in South Africa. According to the research by Brand Africa, 68% of South Africans believe in Africa but only 33% are loyal to South African brands.
WATCH | Bathu Shoes named most admired South African brand
Image: Thabo Tshabalala
