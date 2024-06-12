A fire at the Zola substation has affected electricity supply to Dobsonville, Emdeni, Jabulani, Moletsane, Mofolo North, Naledi, Tladi, Zola and Zondi in Soweto, Johannesburg.
Eskom said it is working with the fire department to extinguish the blaze so its technicians can investigate and assess the extent of the damage.
The cause of the fire and the estimated time of restoration is not yet available.
WATCH | Fire at substation knocks out power in parts of Soweto
Image: 123rf.com / ESOlex
