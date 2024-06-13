MTN, the perennial No 1 African brand in the Top 100 brands across Africa, leads the pack as the most admired South African pan-African brand, recalled spontaneously in most countries across the continent among brands that operate beyond their domestic market.
In the sustainability category, MTN leads the continent, and Woolworths leads SA for brands admired for doing good for society, people and environment.
In reflecting on the 30 years of the new democratic SA, Brand Africa and Brand SA, the agency responsible for positioning SA as a preferred investment destination, convened more than 30 diverse eminent South Africans to debate and determine the 30 most admired brands, events, ideas and people who have shaped SA.
The session, facilitated by Brand Africa founder and chair Thebe Ikalafeng, included legendary brand builders Eric Mafuna, Dimape Serenyane, Nkwenkwe Nkomo, Happy Ntshingila, Dennis Mashabela, Veejay Archary, Janine Hills and Maserame Mouyeme.
Also included were chief marketing officers of the leading brands in SA, Vodacom’s Andisa Ntsubane, Telkom’s Gugu Mthembu, McDonald’s Sechaba Motsieloa, Nedbank’s Khensani Nobanda, Thulani Sibeko formerly of Standard Bank; academics, Dr Carla Enslin (Vega), Professor Nombulelo Dilotshotlhe (Unisa), Professor HB Klopper (Da Vinci) and Dr Isolde Ward (UJ), and emerging talent, Tshepang Makofane (Universal Brands), Pat Mahlangu (Youth Owned Brands Awards) and Thabani Khumalo (Tiger Brands), and the SABC’s Group CEO, Nomsa Chabeli.
Bathu Shoes named SA’s No 1 brand
Breakthrough shoe brand, Bathu, established only in 2015, has emerged as the No 1 SA brand.
Maxhosa, the culture-inspired global African luxury knitwear brand, is leading the pack among South African brands admired for their strong African identity.
On Tuesday, Brand Africa announced the leading SA brands at the 14th annual Brand Africa 100 | Africa’s Best Brands research and rankings.
Overall, while 68% of South Africans believe that African countries make African better, only 33% pledged their loyalty to South African brands.
Youth-founded brands established in the past decade made an audacious entry among the Top 10, accounting for 40% of the rankings and upstaging established South African brands, with Maxhosa (2), Drip (4) and GalXBoy (9) in the mix with Woolworths (3), Pick n Pay (6) and Tiger Brands (10).
Maxhosa is leading the pack among South African brands admired for their strong African identity.
DStv leads an SA-dominated (56%) list of the most admired media brands in SA.
In the Top 100 most admired brands, SA (33%) and the US (30%), account for 63% of the 14 nations building brands in SA.
The apparel category, led by Bathu Shoes, Maxhosa and Drip in the Top 3, account for 25% of the most admired brands in SA; Consumer, non-cyclical, led by Switzerland’s Nestle, is the second leading category at 14%, and Sports and Fitness, led by Nike, the No 1 overall brand in SA and Africa, is third at 8%, in a diverse list of 15 categories among the Top 100 most admired brands in SA.
Reflecting trust in the South African financial services sector, the Top 25 brands list is an all local affair, led by FNB as the most admired financial services brand in SA, comprising a mix of traditional established banking brands (32%), insurance (36%) led and digital (24%) brands.
The shortlist was filtered through the Brand Africa 100 | Africa’s Best Brands rankings and other local and global branding, creativity and reputation rankings to determine the 30 brands, events, campaigns and people.
“The South African rankings and the 30 brands, events, campaigns and people are an insightful lens into the country’s creativity, global African leadership, competitiveness and influence,” Ikalafeng said.
“In particular, the performance of youth-founded brands are an inspiration for the growth of relevant made in South Africa brands and industrialisation.”
The research for the 2024 Brand Africa 100 | Africa’s Best Brands which covered 31 countries across every economic region in the continent, including SA, took place between February and March.
The research is independently conducted by Brand Africa partners of the past 14 years, Geopoll, which leads the fieldwork, and Kantar and Brand Leadership, which lead the analysis and rankings.
Now in its 14th year, every year on or around Africa Day, May 25, Brand Africa releases the global results of the research and rankings of the most admired brands in Africa based on a survey across more than 30 countries that account for as much as 85% of the continent’s GDP and population.
