Heartfelt condolences have been conveyed to the family of a 17-year-old cyclist who died after crashing into a parked car in Sea Point, Cape Town.
Caleb de Kock, a member of the Phoenix Cycling Club, rode into the vehicle on Tuesday in Beach Road.
Police spokesperson Anelisiwe Manyana said he was transported to the nearest hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Bonteheuwel councillor Angus McKenzie said: “It is with a deep, exceptionally deep sense of sadness that I have been informed of the senseless death of a young Bonteheuwel legend.
“In a tragic bicycle accident, Caleb lost his life. However, his tenacity, his relentlessness and his pursuit for success saw him overcome many challenges to pursue a sport that gave him life and joy.
“My deepest condolences go out to his family, his mom, our community and the cycling fraternity,” said McKenzie.
TimesLIVE
Condolences for family of teen cyclist killed in Cape Town crash
Image: Angus McKenzie/Facebook
