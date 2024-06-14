MONDAY
• Public Holiday
THURSDAY
• National Arts Festival 2024 in Makhanda. For more information go to www.nationalartsfestival.co.za Festival runs until June 30.
FRIDAY
• Comedian Schalk Bezuidenhout's Crowd Pleaser at the Guild Theatre from 7pm. Show also on on Saturday. Tickets are available from Computicket at R200 per person. Contact: 043 743 0704.
• Wave Productions brings back the show, 'The Life and Story of Leonardo de Vinci' to the Mozart Theatre on 90A Beach Road, Nahoon. Starring Thabiso Fitzgerald, directed by Caroline Fitzgerald with music by Fred Fitzgerald. R50 per person (pay at the door). Bookings: 072-136-5545.
Buffalo City Gig Guide
FRIDAY
• EL SPCA Trivia Fiesta Part 2 at Buffs Club from 6-9pm. Tickets cost R100 a person for teams of 4-6 people. For bookings, contact fundraising@elspca.org.za, 083-380-1233 or 043-745-1441.
SATURDAY
• The Ard Matthews Trio is at the Bay Collective at Spargs Mall from 8pm-10pm. Tickets, at R250 pp, available on FIXR at fixr.co. All seating for this event is unreserved.
SUNDAY
• Youth Day
• Father’s Day
