Church donates 1,000 food parcels to flood-relief effort
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has donated 1,009 food parcels to BCM mayor Princess Faku for distribution to those hit hard by the destructive weather that has overwhelmed the province in the past two weeks...
