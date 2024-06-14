News

Masile Ramorwesi to exit NSFAS

By TimesLIVE - 14 June 2024
The National Student Financial Aid Scheme has parted ways with acting CEO Masile Ramorwesi. File photo.
The National Student Financial Aid Scheme has parted ways with acting CEO Masile Ramorwesi. File photo.
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) says it has reached a mutual termination and separation agreement with acting CEO Masile Ramorwesi.

The agency said Ramorwesi, also its CFO, would stay until the end of July as he “possesses considerable institutional knowledge”.

Higher education minister Blade Nzimande recently dissolved the NSFAS board and appointed an administrator, saying there were serious challenges in its business processes, IT systems, capacity, policies and control.

TimesLIVE

NSFAS asks landlords not to evict students as it scrambles to pay outstanding allowances

The National Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has requested landlords still awaiting outstanding payments not to evict students.
News
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
Cyril Ramaphosa casts his #Elections2024 vote, says there is 'no doubt of ANC ...