Mercedes-Benz SA retrenchments a hammer blow to East London
Plant to retrench about 700 workers as sales fall and costs mount but move may affect thousands of others at component parts suppliers
Mercedes-Benz South Africa (MBSA) has announced that more than a quarter of its staff at the East London plant, about 700 workers, will be retrenched as costs mount and sales fall...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.