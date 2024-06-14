Nerves, excitement as artists prepare for Arts Fest

The director of Breathing In, Pieter Taljaard, 55, from Gonubie, has many cherished memories from attending the NAF during his career.
The National Arts Festival (NAF) is barely a week away, and artists from Buffalo City Metro are a chaotic mess of nerves and anticipation.
Excitement is bursting through rehearsals and ceramicists are safeguarding their pieces in bubble wrap for the treacherous journey on Eastern Cape roads.
It is a symphony of chaos.
But what a jol!
This year, the festival has its 50th iteration, running from June 20 to 30 in Makhanda.
The programme includes Golden City by the Gompo Arts Centre under the Third Space project banner, Sarafina! The Musical by the Sonwa Sakuba Institute for Performing Arts, band Can of Worms, the Imonti Jazz Band, an intimate rendition of Reza de Wet’s Breathing In and the Joint Journey Art Exhibition.
The Sonwa Sakuba Institute for Performing Arts is taking two additional productions — children’s musical Moana Jnr and Dear Tata ...What Makes a Man, which won a Bronze Ovation Award at last year’s National Arts Festival.
Director Sonwa Sakuba said: “The feeling is one of excitement and nerves.
“NAF is a platform where we can showcase our work on a national and even international level — artists from all over the world come.”
Sakuba said cast members were pushing through the exhaustion of prolonged rehearsals, but remained highly motivated.
Sarafina! The Musical has a two-performance run at the Guild Theatre today before heading to Makhanda.
“The casts work well together and help each other out,” Sakuba said.
Performer Mava Gqeba, 27, from Mdantsane, is in four shows over the 10 days — both adult Sakuba shows and two jazz shows; Faith in Love and If Jazz Be The Food of Love.
“Dear Tata did so well last year. It was a catalyst for conversations between fathers and sons,” Gqeba said.
“If Jazz Be The Food of Love is a new show, taking some favourite songs and giving them a jazzy feel. It’s smooth, romantic and all about love.”
Gqeba said that despite the industry’s red tape and the struggle to access basic resources, creatives “keep going”.
“We never stop because the messages we spread and the art we make has to be seen, by any means necessary.
“We will sacrifice everything and anything to ensure art gets out to the world.”
Sport, recreation, arts and culture MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe said: “The longest-running festival is still going strong in the Eastern Cape province.
“We look forward to continuing this tradition of excellence and cultural celebration.
“Let us come together to support and enjoy the vibrant arts that this festival brings to life.”
Wandile Ntlanganiso, the artistic chair at the Gompo Arts Centre in Duncan Village, will be exhibiting with Luvo Guzana and Mafuzandile Solombela as part of the Joint Journey Exhibition, a collaboration that began during the Covid-19 lockdown.
The exhibition will showcase 166 pieces in a variety of mediums — woodcut etchings, ceramics, and charcoal drawings — all created during the pandemic and its ripple effect on the artists.
“Each piece in our collection portrays its own problems and solutions; from lack of access to studio space, materials, education and contact with the larger artistic community,” Ntlanganiso said.
“In our view, as we look again towards a brighter future, now is the time to journey.”
