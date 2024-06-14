Never trust an invoice sent as an email attachment as expensive cons are rife

Before you pay an invoice via EFT, call the company after sourcing the number from a Google search to confirm their banking details are the same as those on the invoice.

This is crucial advice as there’s a fairly good chance a fraudster intercepted the email, opened the invoice attachment, deleted the company’s banking details and inserted their own.

The official term for this form of cyber crime is business email compromise (BEC). If you pay the invoiced amount without checking, your money could land up in a fraudster’s bank account, never to be retrieved, and you will continue to owe the legitimate service provider.

The chances of the company being held legally liable for your loss has significantly diminished with this week’s Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) judgment which went against the buyer of a home who unwittingly paid R5.5m into the bank account of a fraudster instead of that of law firm Edward Nathan Sonnenberg (ENS).