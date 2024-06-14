Schalk Bezuidenhout always has a few surprises up his sleeve

Q: If you were to wake up as the opposite gender for 24 hours, how would you spend those hours?
Award-winning comedian Schalk Bezuidenhout returns to East London with a cracking new show, Crowd Pleaser, at the Guild Theatre on June 20 and 21.
He also recently performed in Gqeberha.
Bezuidenhout has been travelling the globe and recently returned from a two-month stint in Australia and New Zealand.
After performing in South Africa and Namibia, he heads to Europe and the UK until October.
The mustachioed Afrikaner has become one of SA’s beloved entertainers, chunky sweaters, fro and all.
Under his “lucky” belt he has been in award-winning movies, Netflix comedy specials, sold-out live shows across the world, and has amassed a huge social media following — feeling good, feeling positive anyone?
Don’t let his funny career fool you, Bezuidenhout is smart as a whip, hilarious without being crass and leaves his audiences buzzing with hype.
Q: What can we expect from you this year?
A: It is a show like my shows normally, stand-up comedy, But I do this year have a few surprises up my sleeve that I’ve never done in a show.
Q: What book or books are on your bedside table at the moment?
A: It’s a book called God With Us: The Biography of Jesus by James Barlow. Ja, sorry, I’m not a Harry Potter fan.
Q: What is the most cherished item you own and what is its worth to you?
A: I own a dog so I guess my dog, it’s not an item but it is something I own and that’s definitely my most cherished item. And I guess my wedding ring, I love it.
Q: What’s your favourite childhood memory?
A: One of my favourite childhood memories is the simplicity of pushing your bike up the hill and going down seeing how fast you can go.
That feels like an ancient art kids don’t really do any more.
Q: If you had to eat only one dish for the rest of your life, what would it be?
A: Steak. Sorry that I’m so typically Afrikaans.
Q: If you weren’t a comedian, what would you be?
A: Probably be a game ranger. I love the bush.
Q: What’s the best piece of advice you’ve received from a coach/mentor?
A: There’s a comedian, Dave Levinsohn, who just riffed on stage about an event he had come from before the gig.
The audience was in stitches and the other comedians were so amazed because he didn’t do any material, so we asked ‘wow, how did you do that?’ and he said ‘Sometimes the audience just wants to know how your day was’, I loved that.
Q: If you could have dinner with any historical figure, who would it be and why?
A: Probably someone like Napoleon because I would have liked to try the wine from that time.
Q: Who or what inspires you and why?
A: Honestly, my peers at comedy festivals that I do all over the world. I’m not even talking about comedians who are famous, comedians that most people don’t even know who do these incredible shows that I often watch and go ‘How are you not famous?’
The way they hustle and do their thing is super-inspiring to me.
Q: What is your guilty pleasure?
A: My guilty pleasure is beer. I’m more of a red wine guy and beer is really the worst thing you can drink if you’re trying to stay lean, but jeez I love beer.
Q: Tea or coffee?
A: Coffee.
Q: Do you have a favourite TV programme or film?
A: I was chatting to a friend the other day about how they don’t make these types of comedies any more — like Napoleon Dynamite and Hot Rod.
Those are my all-time favourites and there are no new comedies coming out in that sort of style.
Q: What do you enjoy doing in your spare time outside of your profession?
A: Running. I really enjoy running and I aim to do the Comrades next year.
Q: What do you typically get up to in the first two hours of waking up every day?
A: I sleep another two hours, that’s what I get up to.
Q: What three causes are you most passionate about?
A: I’m very passionate about rescue dogs. Second is children’s shelters, I think they are so pure and innocent, anything bad that happens to children for me, is the biggest tragedy that can happen.
The third would be well, running. I know it doesn’t sound like a cause but there is this new movement in trying to encourage people that anyone can run.
It isn’t this thing that only Bruce Fordyce can do, or you don’t have to run the Comrades.
It’s a really great way — besides the health benefits — to be a part of a cool community.
Q: If you could instantly solve one world problem, what would it be and why?
A: At the risk of coming across like an a**hole that would want to help dogs over people, if I could find every dog on the street to home I would love to do that.
This would also be to the benefit of people because why wouldn’t you want a dog? They’re awesome.
Q: What would you list as your greatest achievement?
A: I did a movie called Kanarie and I’m super proud of it. I would list that as my greatest achievement.
Q: Do you have a secret talent that no-one knows about?
A: I can play the harmonica better than most people.
But a person who can play the harmonica properly would hear me play and say ‘This guy can’t play the harmonica’, but I can fake it well enough that it sounds quite impressive.
Q: What is the craziest thing you have ever done?
A: I bungee jumped. That is something that I would say is cool for everyone to do at least once, but I would never do that again in my life.
It’s the single most terrifying thing I’ve ever done. I’ve absolutely no desire to ever do that again.
That feeling of falling, just like free falling to your death, is horrific.
