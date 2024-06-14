News

Chinese #MeToo activist sentenced to five years in prison, supporters say

By Reuters - 16 June 2024
People stand outside Guangzhou Intermediate People's Court, where #MeToo activist Huang Xueqin and labour activist Wang Jianbing are expected to be sentenced, in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China on June 14, 2024.
People stand outside Guangzhou Intermediate People's Court, where #MeToo activist Huang Xueqin and labour activist Wang Jianbing are expected to be sentenced, in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China on June 14, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/ DAVID KIRTON

A Chinese court sentenced leading #MeToo activist Huang Xueqin to five years' imprisonment on subversion charges on Friday, supporters told Reuters.

The co-accused labour activist Wang Jianbing was sentenced to three years and six months in prison, supporters said.

The pair have been detained by Chinese authorities since September 2021.

