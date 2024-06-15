IN PICS | Soweto gogo celebrates ‘100 years of love’

She said her mother used to sell old clothes back in the day. A generous person, she would, on occasion, select clothes and give them to her neighbours' and relatives' children.
“She will choose clothes for those kids. She reaches this milestone because of love. Her children and grandchildren also consistently show her love. They always call her to find out about her wellbeing,” she said.
Gogo Nthatheni celebrated her 100th birthday in Diepkloof on Saturday with her children, relatives, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Her abundant love for her children, relatives and neighbours is what has helped Gogo Nthatheni Velelambeu reach the age of 100.
In a time when reaching this milestone is considered near impossible, for Gogo Nthatheni, it was made possible by the love she shows and shares with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
“Magogo is someone who didn't only raise her children but also raised children of her relatives who stayed with her in Diepkloof,” said her daughter Florence Nembudani.
Florence said whenever her mother starts to complain about pain or not feeling well, the family and grandchildren are always there for her and ensure that she consults doctors.
Gogo Nthatheni was born in Venda and Limpopo. When she arrived in Gauteng she stayed in Alexandra township, in Johannesburg North and in the 1950s moved to Diepkloof in Soweto.
