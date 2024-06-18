Academic explains why IEC results dashboard shows new numbers

Academic and political analyst Dr Sithembile Mbete has tackled disinformation on social media as some people made claims of “vote manipulation” after the Electoral Commission (IEC) updated the May 29 election dashboard results.

The commission on Monday had to explain why the dashboard showed different numbers of votes for parties compared with when the results were declared on June 1. This as many took to social media pointing out the differences in numbers.

The commission said it had updated the results dashboard to reflect combined totals of the national and regional ballots. This change ignited a wave of reactions on social media, highlighting a mixture of confusion, frustration and support.

Mbete, a political analyst from the University of Pretoria, addressed the confusion surrounding the dashboard update.