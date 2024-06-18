“Reports revealed that the suspects came from nowhere and reportedly pointed a firearm at the victim, [who was] driving a school bus.
“The suspects allegedly ordered him into an unknown vehicle [and took him] to an unknown place.
“Subsequently, due to the pressure exerted upon the suspects by the team, the victim was released unharmed after a couple of days.”
Mhlakuvana said it was also alleged that during the kidnapping the victim’s house in Gonubie was robbed by another group of suspects.
Three suspects were arrested in Dimbaza.
“Later that day the investigating team arrested an additional suspect at a hotel in East London who had an undisclosed amount of cash with him as well as an unlicensed firearm,” Mhlakuvana said.
All the suspects appeared in the East London magistrate’s court on February 29.
“They made several court appearances in an attempt to be granted bail, with no success,” Mhlakuvana said.
The matter was postponed to June 27 for further investigation.
DispatchLIVE
Bail denied for kidnapping suspects
Image: SUPPLIED
The East London magistrate’s court has denied bail for two men accused of kidnapping a teacher, while their two co-accused reportedly abandoned their bail application.
The bail bid by Vuyani Memani, 48, and Mandisi Ngonzo, 40, was turned down by the court on Friday.
Their co-accused are Nkosibonile Mgede, 43, and Siphelele Feni, 40.
The suspects were arrested on February 26.
“Their arrest came after the kidnapping on February 23 when the victim, who is a teacher, was allegedly accosted by unidentified suspects on the N2 near East London,” Hawks provincial spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said on Tuesday.
Image: SUPPLIED
“Reports revealed that the suspects came from nowhere and reportedly pointed a firearm at the victim, [who was] driving a school bus.
“The suspects allegedly ordered him into an unknown vehicle [and took him] to an unknown place.
“Subsequently, due to the pressure exerted upon the suspects by the team, the victim was released unharmed after a couple of days.”
Mhlakuvana said it was also alleged that during the kidnapping the victim’s house in Gonubie was robbed by another group of suspects.
Three suspects were arrested in Dimbaza.
“Later that day the investigating team arrested an additional suspect at a hotel in East London who had an undisclosed amount of cash with him as well as an unlicensed firearm,” Mhlakuvana said.
All the suspects appeared in the East London magistrate’s court on February 29.
“They made several court appearances in an attempt to be granted bail, with no success,” Mhlakuvana said.
The matter was postponed to June 27 for further investigation.
DispatchLIVE
BREAKING NEWS: UDM deputy president rescued after kidnapping in Cape Town
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos