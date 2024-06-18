Health department guilty of horrific medical neglect
Payout still to be determined after mother claims R28m for child born with cerebral palsy
The Bhisho high court has ruled that the health department must cough up damages for a child who was born with cerebral palsy as a result of what seems to be horrific medical negligence at a Flagstaff hospital. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.