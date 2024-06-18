News

Mthatha stakeholders call for safer tourism environment

Premium
By SIKHO NTSHOBANE - 18 June 2024

Politicians, officials, business owners and ordinary citizens spoke with a unified voice and embarked on a walk through the streets of Mthatha on Thursday, calling for more protection of tourists who flock to tourism destinations in the Eastern Cape, particularly along the Wild Coast...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
Cyril Ramaphosa casts his #Elections2024 vote, says there is 'no doubt of ANC ...