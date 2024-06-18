A suspect has been arrested in connection with the double murder captured on a bakery delivery truck’s dashcam in Delft, Cape Town, last month.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Malcolm Pojie said on Tuesday the 38-year-old was traced by the investigating team on Sunday to the Delft Day Hospital, where he was being treated after a scuffle with community members who accused him of robbery.
"The investigating team visited the hospital, recognised the suspect and placed him under arrest. He provided a false name and details to the hospital administrators."
He is due to appear in court on Wednesday to face charges of murder, attempted murder and aggravated robbery.
Police said the suspect had been identified during an initial stage of the investigation, but evaded arrest until the weekend breakthrough.
The suspect and his accomplices robbed a bread delivery truck in Symphony Way, Delft, on May 16, fatally wounding the two staff members in the vehicle.
The accomplices are yet to be arrested.
TimesLIVE
Suspect in bread truck double murder traced to day hospital by police
