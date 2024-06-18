Two men caught travelling with the corpse of a woman at a roadblock appeared briefly in the Durban magistrate's court on Tuesday.
Manqoba Mhlongo, 40, and Nelisa Gadiso, 27, were charged with murder after the body was discovered wrapped in plastic in their car.
Prosecutor Calvin Govender opposed bail. He said the pair, who were stopped near La Lucia on June 14, were asked to produce identification. However, they tried to escape, leading police to give chase.
“We are still investigating,” said Govender.
During the brief proceeding, the men tried to convince the magistrate they were innocent, despite legal aid representatives being present. The magistrate told them they would have their say during bail proceedings.
Two in court after corpse found in stop-and-search roadblock
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
eThekwini metro police spokesperson Col Boysie Zungu said the pair were nabbed when officers noticed the driver acting suspiciously.
“The vehicle was stopped on the M41 by metro police during a stop-and-search roadblock. The driver started getting jittery and attempted to flee. The officers gave chase,” said Zungu.
The woman's body was found when the vehicle was searched. Medical personnel were called and confirmed she was dead.
The case was adjourned to June 25 for address verification and the men were remanded to the Durban North police cells.
