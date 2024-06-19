A surreal moment as security officer gets keys to prize car

His wife, Nocwaka Sogoni, said the win came as a great surprise.
“My daughter asked me to buy the newspaper, but I told her I wasn’t looking for a job so there was no need for me to get it,” she said.
“My daughter and my husband kept on pestering me, until he forwarded me [an article] in the newspaper saying he had won.
“I was so shocked because I was always telling him that he was wasting money entering these competitions.
“I woke up at midnight on that day because it felt surreal; he was working night shift.
“I couldn’t believe it — we are so happy. We wish him all the best and are hoping that God will continue to pour more of his blessings on him.”
Ronnies Motors marketing executive Amy Sparks said the company was thrilled to know they had made a difference.
After years of entering the Daily Dispatch’s Win-A-Car competition, security officer Vuyile Senga finally achieved his dream of taking home a new car.
Joined by his family, Senga received the keys to the R180,000 Suzuki S-Presso, sponsored by Ronnies Motors, during an emotional handover ceremony in Beacon Bay on Tuesday.
The winner of the annual Daily Dispatch competition said the moment felt surreal.
Despite years of disappointment, Senga, 50, remained optimistic that one day he would win.
A few weeks back, the winner from Ndevana received a life-changing phone call at work from the Dispatch to announce the good news.
“I had always been waiting for this day,” he said. “On Monday night, I couldn’t sleep because I was so excited.
“I couldn’t wait to come and fetch my car. I have never owned a brand-new car in my life.
“Since the competition was introduced years back I saw people driving off with brand-new cars and I knew my name would be called one day.
“I was so shocked when I received the life-changing phone call. It was just a normal day for me and I was doing my job.
“The Dispatch called several times and I suspected this was urgent; I am so glad I picked it up.”
“Suzuki East London is wishing him all the best and extends our warmest congratulations,” she said. “We hope this new car will bring him immense joy and convenience.
“May he have safe and enjoyable travels wherever the road takes him. We are thrilled that you are the recipient of this wonderful prize.
“At Ronnies Motors, we believe in giving back to the community that has supported us over the years.
“It is our pleasure to play a part in making a positive difference in the lives of others. We look forward to seeing him on the road.”
