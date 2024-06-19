One of two suspects arrested for the fatal shooting of four people at a barber shop in Khayelitsha on June 8 says he has an alibi and footage will prove he was not at the scene.
The identity of the accused, their legal representatives and the prosecutor may not be revealed, by order of the court.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “It also ordered the faces of the accused not to be published due to the sensitive stage of the investigation.”
The two men face four counts of murder, 11 of attempted murder, two of illegal possession of firearms, two of illegal possession of ammunition and one count of robbery with aggravating circumstances.
Three children, aged five, 11 and 12, and a 30-year-old man were killed in the shooting in Qwarha Street in Site C, Khayelitsha.
The state agreed to provide video footage after the legal representative of one of the accused said it would show it was not him at the crime scene.
Accused in Khayelitsha barber shop shooting says he has an alibi
Image: Pravit Kimtong/123rf.com
One of two suspects arrested for the fatal shooting of four people at a barber shop in Khayelitsha on June 8 says he has an alibi and footage will prove he was not at the scene.
The identity of the accused, their legal representatives and the prosecutor may not be revealed, by order of the court.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “It also ordered the faces of the accused not to be published due to the sensitive stage of the investigation.”
The two men face four counts of murder, 11 of attempted murder, two of illegal possession of firearms, two of illegal possession of ammunition and one count of robbery with aggravating circumstances.
Three children, aged five, 11 and 12, and a 30-year-old man were killed in the shooting in Qwarha Street in Site C, Khayelitsha.
The state agreed to provide video footage after the legal representative of one of the accused said it would show it was not him at the crime scene.
Witness has identified shooters in barber shop murder case, says NPA
The case has been postponed to July 2 and 5 for their bail application.
“The state will oppose this bail application as it believes their release will in all likelihood endanger public safety, they will commit schedule 1 offences, will attempt to evade justice, interfere with and intimidate witnesses.
“The state also believes their release on bail will undermine the criminal justice system and the bail system and may lead [to] public disorder,” said Ntabazalila.
The accused also appeared in a separate matter with four other co-accused for possession of a stolen vehicle.
“The state asked for the matter to be postponed as three statements were still outstanding. The [investigating officer] also advised the court that fingerprints and DNA were lifted from the vehicle and they need to be analysed and a report obtained.”
This case has been postponed to August 8 for further investigation.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos