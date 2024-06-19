News

Barber visit ends in kidnapping ordeal for UDM deputy president

Party pays ransom for Kwankwa who was forced into car near Khayelitsha in Cape Town

By MANDILAKHE KWABABANA - 19 June 2024

A quick visit to the barber for a haircut for Wednesday’s presidential inauguration took a frightening turn when the UDM’s parliamentary leader and chief whip, Nqabayomzi Kwankwa, was kidnapped on Tuesday afternoon...

