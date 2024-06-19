News

Boyfriend arrested after woman mauled to death by four pit bulls in Free State

19 June 2024
Shonisani Tshikalange
Reporter
A case of culpable homicide has been opened at Mangaung police station after a woman was fatally attacked by four pit bulls in Bloemfontein. Stock photo.
A case of culpable homicide has been opened at Mangaung police station after a woman was fatally attacked by four pit bulls in Bloemfontein. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf.com/Sunyawit Deesaen

A 42-year-old man has been arrested after a 28-year-old woman was attacked and killed by four pit bulls in Namibia Square, Free State, on Monday.

The woman was visiting the man, who is her boyfriend, and had been left alone when the dogs attacked in the yard of the property.

In a video taken through a fence, four pit bulls can be seen mulling the woman who was lying face down on the ground. People can be heard screaming. The footage is too graphic to be published.

According to the police, he was arrested at about 9pm on Tuesday at his home under the Animal Matters Amendment Act.

My daughter is lying in a forensic lab, says dad of Atteridgeville girl killed by pit bull

Parents and neighbours of a six-year-old girl who was mauled to death by a neighbour’s pit bull are still traumatised.
News
2 years ago

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Thabo Covane said they were alerted at 3pm on Monday. Officers rushed to the scene and found the victim lying on the ground, severely bitten by the dogs.

"The injuries were mostly on the lower parts of the body. Members at the scene [police] had to put down three of the dogs. The other was taken to safety with the puppies by the local SPCA," he said.

Covane said the woman was declared dead on scene by emergency health services personnel.

Police opened a case of culpable homicide.

The man will appear in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Thursday.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
Cyril Ramaphosa casts his #Elections2024 vote, says there is 'no doubt of ANC ...