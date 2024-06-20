Attack on Wild Coast family triggers tourism alert
Businesses, officials warn of huge economic cost to region if criminality is not reined in
Another family has been assaulted and robbed on the Eastern Cape’s picturesque Wild Coast, as crime threatens to derail the area’s fragile tourism market, already hard hit by crime-induced cancellations and businesses threatening to leave if help does not arrive soon...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.