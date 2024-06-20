Community leaders want Lusikisiki taverns to close at 5pm
Following the bloody murder of four people when a group of gunmen opened fire on patrons in a Lusikisiki tavern last week, traditional leaders and community activists in the area are holding urgent meetings to have taverns and shebeens closed by no later than 5pm...
