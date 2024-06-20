News

Driver dies after car crashes off top floor of shopping centre parkade

By MFUNDO MKHIZE - 20 June 2024
A man died when his car crashed through the wall of the Atrium parkade in Overport, Durban.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Emergency workers responded to a crash where an SUV smashed through a wall at the Atrium parkade in Overport, Durban, on Thursday. 

Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said they were called to the scene shortly after 12.30pm. 

The driver was trapped in the vehicle, a navy VW T-Cross, which landed on its roof from the third storey of the building. 

A car crashed to the ground from the top floor of the Atrium parkade in Overport, Durban.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

“A single occupant was trapped. He showed no signs of life,” said Jamieson.

eThekwini fire and search and rescue teams used the jaws-of-life equipment to extricate the driver. 

This is a developing story.

