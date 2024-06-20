News

Media24 retrenchments unrelated to media's embrace of AI, says Goldstuck

By TImesLIVE - 20 June 2024
Changing news consumption patterns influenced by advancements in technology have led to a gradual erosion of the media sector’s operations. File photo.
Changing news consumption patterns influenced by advancements in technology have led to a gradual erosion of the media sector’s operations. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The retrenchments at Media24 are unrelated to the media’s embrace of artificial intelligence (AI) but related to the industry’s failure to adapt to a changing ecosystem.

This is according to Arthur Goldstuck, who was addressing media at the Huawei ICT Editors Xchange conference in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Goldstuck said the plan to retrench about 410 employees by Media24, which sent shock waves throughout the sector, related to the media’s “change management battles that went back several decades”.

Changing news consumption patterns influenced by advancements in technology have led to gradual erosion of the sector’s operations, he said.

Goldstuck spoke about the fear of automation and AI, saying there were examples that showed AI was able to improve efficiencies, stimulate demand and thus create new jobs. The media should embrace AI but use it ethically.

Media24 looks likely to close five newspapers, with 400 jobs in jeopardy

Media24 announced on Tuesday it was considering closing the print editions of five newspapers, while evolving three of them into digital-only brands
News
1 day ago

Aluwani Chokoe, a deputy director of the ICT Youth Council, said the government’s decision to introduce coding and robotics as part of the curriculum was a good idea but progress should be communicated publicly.

“This is a positive step [that will ensure employability of young people],” she said.

She expressed disappointment about the absence of government, saying there should be tax incentives for those creating jobs for young people in technology.

Media24 CEO Ishmet Davidson confirmed recently the media group could retrench about 410 employees after a decision to discontinue the print publications of City Press, Rapport, Daily Sun and Beeld within three months.

Davidson said print media globally had been suffering structural declines in circulation and advertising for decades. Combined with rising fixed distribution costs, this had a devastating effect on print operations.

“As a result, our titles in the northern region have been on life support for a while. Combined losses are projected to amount to R200m over the next three years,” Davidson said.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
Cyril Ramaphosa casts his #Elections2024 vote, says there is 'no doubt of ANC ...