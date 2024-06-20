Solidly good time promised at National Youth Jazz Festival
More than 250 musicians from schools, universities and other institutions hitting the groove
Many of the renowned jazz performers coming to the National Arts Festival were once teens seated in the same DSG hall in Makhanda years before. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.