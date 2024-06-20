News

Two armoured cash vans under attack in one day

Vehicle bombed on N2 in first incident, followed by heist near Stutterheim

Premium
By MANDILAKHE KWABABANA - 20 June 2024

Despite a R100,000 cash reward offered in March by G4S Cash Solutions for whistle-blowers with information on cash-in-transit heists, two more of the company’s armoured vehicles were bombed on major routes on Tuesday...

