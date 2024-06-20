News

WATCH LIVE | Malema and bodyguard’s public firearm discharge case

By TimesLIVE - 20 June 2024

Courtesy of SABC News

The trial of EFF leader Julius Malema and his bodyguard Adriaan Snyman resumes in the East London regional court on Thursday with the pair expected to take the stand in their defence.

The charges of discharging a firearm stem from the EFF’s fifth-anniversary celebrations at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane in 2018. Malema and Snyman are accused of discharging a gun in a public area.

TimesLIVE

