Wounded Willowvale mass shooting suspect grilled on choice of hospital
One of five men arrested over the bloody May 19 Willowvale mass shooting, who needed “urgent and immediate” medical attention after being wounded in the exchange of gunfire, demanded to be taken to hospital in East London — about 200km away — instead of seeking help locally...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.