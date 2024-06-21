One of the biggest stars in Hollywood in the 1970s, he remained in demand for film and TV projects into his 80s.
Acting legend Donald Sutherland dies at 88
Donald Sutherland, one of Canada’s most versatile and gifted actors, has died at the age of 88.
The actor, whose lengthy career spanned from the 1960s into the 2020s, died on Thursday, his son, actor Kiefer Sutherland, said on social media.
The tall actor with a deep voice, piercing blue eyes and mischievous smile managed to switch effortlessly from character roles to romantic leads, opposite the likes of Jane Fonda and Julie Christie.
He also played his share of oddballs and villains during a career that began in the 1960s.
