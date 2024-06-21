News

Bodies in road as cable thieves haunt BCM

Motorists unsettled by grisly sight on Settlers Way; injured suspect under police guard in hospital after reportedly being electrocuted

By MANDILAKHE KWABABANA - 21 June 2024

Motorists using Settlers Way on Wednesday were surprised to see two bodies lying in the middle of the road and a wooden stepladder standing in a lane near Tosca in Greenfields...

