Couple guilty of raping, murdering their three-year-old daughter

The high court in Johannesburg on Thursday found a couple guilty of the rape and murder of their three-year-old daughter and the abuse of their six-year-old son.

Women and Men Against Child Abuse (WMACA) said the girl was removed from her parents when she was three, but was inexplicably placed back with them. She died shortly thereafter in 2021.

She said the mother, aged 29, was found guilty of murder and the father, 40, as an accessory to the crime.

The couple also faced two charges of assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm in that they allegedly poured boiling water on the boy.

They also faced charges of child abuse for allegedly hitting the girl against a cupboard or wall and also hitting her with a hand and shoe and smearing her with faeces. They were accused of assaulting the boy with an electrical cord and their hands, and smearing him with faeces. They faced charges of rape of their daughter and her murder in 2021.