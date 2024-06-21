News

Firearm trial a waste of time and money, says Malema

Premium
By BOMIKAZI MDIYA - 21 June 2024

The case against him for allegedly firing a weapon during an EFF birthday celebration rally in East London in 2018 was a waste of time and money, EFF leader Julius Malema said after he appeared at the magistrate’s court on Thursday. ..

