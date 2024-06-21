Firearm trial a waste of time and money, says Malema
The case against him for allegedly firing a weapon during an EFF birthday celebration rally in East London in 2018 was a waste of time and money, EFF leader Julius Malema said after he appeared at the magistrate’s court on Thursday. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.