News

WATCH | Africa to produce 60% of its vaccine doses by 2040: Macron

By Reuters - 21 June 2024

The African vaccine manufacturing industry is expected to supply over 60% of the total vaccine doses required on the continent by 2040, up from around 2% now, French president Emmanuel Macron said.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
Cyril Ramaphosa casts his #Elections2024 vote, says there is 'no doubt of ANC ...