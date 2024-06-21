News

Police seize counterfeit goods worth more than R15m in raid in Joburg CBD

By TIMESLIVE - 22 June 2024
Counterfeit sports T-shirts in one of the shops raided by the police in the Johannesburg CBD on Friday.
Image: Supplied

Counterfeit goods with an estimated value of R15.5m were confiscated by police in the Johannesburg CBD on Friday.

In a statement, police said they seized 18,000 shoes, sportswear, handbags, caps, perfumes and even sanitary towels during their operation carried out at a shopping mall on the corner of Rahima Moosa and Von Wielligh streets.

Fake sanitary towels were also seized in the operation.
Image: Supplied

The police were joined by brand protectors, SA Revenue Service officials, metro police, provincial crime prevention wardens, paramedics and members of private security companies.

Lt-Col Amanda van Wyk said they were executing a search and seizure warrant in terms of the Customs and Excise Act.

“Intelligence also led the team to hidden storage facilities at the mall where special equipment was used to gain entry,” said Van Wyk.

She said this was one of three operations carried out in recent days. On June 13, goods worth R6.6m were seized in another operation in the CBD, while on June 7 goods worth R5.8m were seized.

“This brings the total value of counterfeit goods seized for the past three weeks to nearly R28m,” Van Wyk said.

TimesLIVE

