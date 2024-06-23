Limpopo man sentenced to 10 years for illegal mining

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe has welcomed the sentence meted out to a 34-year-old man for illegal mining.
The Phalaborwa regional court on Thursday sentenced Alfred Mulaudzi, 34, to 10 years’ imprisonment for illegal mining and his accomplice, Mutodi Simbarashe, to five years, which was wholly suspended.
The two men were caught by mine security in Gravelotte performing illegal mining activities on September 21 2022. Police were summoned to the scene and arrested the two.
“The docket was transferred to the Mopani District economic essential infrastructure task team and was assigned to Det-Sgt Bongani Tebogo Mabasa for further investigations,” police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said.
