Three suspects have been arrested after allegedly hijacking a vehicle and then crashing it while trying to flee near Merebank, south of Durban, ALS paramedics reported on Sunday morning.
The vehicle burst into flames after crashing into another vehicle.
Two people who sustained minor injuries were being treated at the scene, ALS paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said. “SAPS is on scene and will be investigating the incident.”
TimesLIVE
Three arrested after 'hijacked car' bursts into flames after crashing during attempted getaway
SAPS investigating Sunday morning incident south of Durban
Image: supplied
Three suspects have been arrested after allegedly hijacking a vehicle and then crashing it while trying to flee near Merebank, south of Durban, ALS paramedics reported on Sunday morning.
The vehicle burst into flames after crashing into another vehicle.
Two people who sustained minor injuries were being treated at the scene, ALS paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said. “SAPS is on scene and will be investigating the incident.”
TimesLIVE
Cross-border vehicle hijacker and smuggler sentenced to 53 years in prison
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos